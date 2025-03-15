Stalin is spreading 'false information' on delimitation: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of "spreading false information" on the issue of Lok Sabha seat delimitation, claiming that he was doing so to cover up his lack of achievements during his tenure.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP president, alleged that the DMK was trying to "provoke" people ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

"Stalin should seek votes based on his performance," Reddy told reporters.

He stated that discussions on delimitation would take place only after the national census.

During an inspection of the ongoing redevelopment work at Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad, Reddy said 90 per cent of the work had been completed and that the station would soon be inaugurated.

The station is being upgraded to airport-like standards for Rs 38 crore in a phased manner, and the new Begumpet Amrit Station will be entirely managed by an all-women staff, he said, according to a release from South Central Railway (SCR).

Reddy also announced that the ‘KAVACH’ Research Institute, aimed at enhancing train safety through an automatic train protection system, would soon be established in Secunderabad.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain also addressed the gathering. PTI VVK SJR SSK VVK SSK ROH