Stalin, Kamal Haasan wish Mamata Banerjee speedy recovery

Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and actor-politican Kamal Haasan on Wednesday wished speedy recovery for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who injured her forehead after her car had to make a sudden halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle in that state's Bardhaman.

Stalin, ruling DMK President expressed shock over the incident.

"Shocked and concerned over the unfortunate incident involving Hon'ble West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial Didi. Wishing her strength and a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with her for a quick return to good health," he said in a post on 'X.' Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also wished the TMC supremo a speedy recovery.

"I heard about your accident today Mamata Ji. Wish you a speedy recovery. The country needs every champion of democracy to fight for the people of this great land," he said on 'X'. PTI SA SA KH