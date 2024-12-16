Stalin lauds Sri Lankan president Dissanayake's talks with PM Modi, urges release of fishermen

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Tamil fishermen issue was encouraging.

The release of fishermen and their boats by Sri Lanka would infuse confidence, he said. In a post on 'X,' he said: "It is encouraging that the Hon’ble President of Sri Lanka, @anuradisanayake, is engaging in discussions with our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi, to address the concerns of Tamil fishermen in a humanitarian and peaceful manner, emphasising the need to avoid of conflict." Furthermore, he said: "I appeal to Hon’ble @anuradisanayake to consider the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the return of their seized boats.

Such a gesture will infuse confidence in these deliberations and mark a constructive step towards fostering stronger ties and a harmonious future between our two nations." India-Sri Lanka joint statement said Prime Minister Modi and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Disanayaka had comprehensive and fruitful discussions at their meeting in New Delhi on 16 December 2024, during the latter’s state visit to India. PTI VGN ROH