Tamil Nadu CM launches distribution of 'Pongal' gift to people

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the state-wide distribution of the harvest festival 'Pongal' hamper to over 2 crore ration cardholders and Srilankan Tamils in rehabilitation camps.

For each family, the gift includes Rs 1,000 cash, a piece of sugarcane, a kilo each of raw rice and sugar.

Marking the launch of the distribution exercise across the state, Stalin gave away the festival hamper to people at a fair price shop here and also launched the distribution of cost-free dhotis and sarees to beneficiaries.

According to the government, 2,19,71,113 'rice' category ration cardholders and Srilankan Tamil refugees in camps are set to get the state's harvest present at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,436.19 crore.

Also, 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees will be distributed, which will benefit the indigent and ordinary people and provided job opportunities in the handloom and powerloom sectors, an official release said.

In order to avoid overcrowding, the government has issued 'tokens' specifying the date and time of distribution of Pongal hampers in ration shops.

Ministers including R Sakkarapani (Food), K R Periyakaruppan (Cooperation), Ma Subramanian (Health) and top officials took part.