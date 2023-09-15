Advertisment
M K Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women heads of families

NewsDrum Desk
15 Sep 2023
M K Stalin MONTHLY ASSISTANCE SCHEME.jpg

M K Stalin (File Photo)

Kancheepuram: The DMK government's flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women was rolled out here on Friday by Chief Minister M K Stalin on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai.

Stalin launched the scheme here and distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries and state ministers rolled out the programme in their districts.

A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the "right" of women.

The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and the Rs 1,000 assistance is paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

