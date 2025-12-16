Stalin lays foundation for TN Hajj Illam near Chennai Airport

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Tamil Nadu Hajj Illam (House) at an outlay of Rs 39.20 crore near Chennai Airport.

Stalin had announced in March the facility to serve the Hajj pilgrims.

The chief minister took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the setting up of the Tamil Nadu Hajj House to come up on a one acre land near the Chennai Airport. It would benefit Hajj pilgrims, an official release said on Tuesday.

The facility would allow pilgrims to complete their formalities ahead of their Hajj pilgrimage, the release said.

The four-storey building would have a basement for parking vehicles. The ground floor would consist of reception and meeting hall. The first to fourth floors would have 100 bedrooms with various amenities that can accommodate 400 pilgrims, the release added. PTI VIJ KH