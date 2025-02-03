Stalin leads peace rally, Tamil Nadu pays homage to former CM Annadurai

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin led a peace march here on Monday marking the 56th death anniversary of CN Annadurai, party founder and former Chief Minister, and paid floral tributes at the leader's samadhi at the Marina beachfront.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accompanied by his party colleagues, including former Ministers D Jayakumar and K P Munusamy visited the Anna memorial here and paid floral tributes. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, alongwith his supporters paid homage. AIADMK MP D Thambidurai and party leaders paid floral tributes to Anna's statue in Delhi. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran paid tributes to Anna in Madurai.

Stalin, party workers and leaders including Duraimurugan, TR Baalu, A Raja, RS Barathi, TKS Elangovan, Ma Subramanian walked from the Anna statue point on Wallajah Road till the Anna memorial on Kamarajar Salai-Anna square, a distance of nearly 2 km.

Stalin showered flowers at the memorial of Anna, the DMK founder leader and first from his party to become the Chief Minister, unseating the Congress party in 1967. The DMK held similar peace rallies across the state and paid tributes to Annadurai.

In his message on the occasion, Stalin quoted Anna's message hailing Periyar EV Ramasamy's war for rights and paid rich tributes to the party's founder. Without naming anyone, the DMK chief said those who try to pick quarrels would eventually run away.

Stalin highlighting Periyar's services to the people, by quoting Anna's words assumes significance in the wake of Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi's top leader Seeman's strong criticism of Periyar, which has created political ripples. DMK and NTK are the key contenders in the February 5 Erode East bypoll.

On the occasion of Anna's death anniversary, special prayers were held in the state government (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department) administered temples and a community feast --lunch-- was also organised in which ministers and elected representatives took part. PTI VGN ROH