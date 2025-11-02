Stalin-led opposition decides to approach SC against SIR in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a gathering of all parties, a resolution was adopted to approach the Supreme Court against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday after chairing the meeting.

As the Election Commission has not accepted the request to hold the SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly election, it has been decided to approach the apex court, Stalin said.

Assembly election, as per schedule, is due in Tamil Nadu by April 2026.

"Since the EC has not accepted our request to hold the SIR of electoral rolls after the 2026 Assembly polls, by giving adequate time to carry out revisions without confusions and doubts, we have passed a resolution in today's all party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," the chief minister said in a statement.