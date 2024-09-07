Stalin meets BNY Mellon executives in US, invites them to invest in TN

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin, currently on a tour to the US, invited senior officials of BNY Mellon (The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) to make new investments in Tamil Nadu.

Had a productive discussion with BNY Mellon on exploring potential AI investment opportunities, he said on Saturday.

"Let’s embrace the future through technology, harnessing AI’s transformative power!" the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Stating that the chief minister met senior executives of BNY Mellon and invited them to make new investments in Tamil Nadu, an official release here said the government achieved various milestones in the industrial sector over the past three years under the leadership of Stalin.

"Each step taken to attract investments is driven by a grand vision to create more job opportunities. The state's initiatives have caught the attention of global corporations, drawing them toward Tamil Nadu for their investments," it said.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing several strategic plans to enhance growth in rapidly advancing sectors like information technology, IT-enabled services, electronics, innovation, and startups.

To prepare for future technological changes, the government has launched the large-scale skill development programme ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ to train the youth of Tamil Nadu, enabling them to develop their skills.

The CM's official visit to the USA was to create numerous job opportunities for skilled youth and further promote industrial growth in the state, the release said.

BNY Mellon, headquartered in New York, has several branches in India. Plans are being made to introduce advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in banking services in Tamil Nadu.

BNY Mellon has chosen Chennai as one of its six key hubs. Given Tamil Nadu's substantial pool of engineering graduates, the company is planning to establish a state-of-the-art exploration centre in the city, the release further said.

"They are also looking into partnership opportunities with top research institutions to advance cutting-edge technology solutions, including AI," it added.

State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, BNY Mellon's Deputy Chairman Senthil Kumar, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Division Sarthak Patnaik, Secretary of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce V Arun Roy, and Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu V Vishnu, were among those present during the meeting. PTI JSP KH