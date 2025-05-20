Stalin mourns nuclear scientist Srinivasan's death, calls him 'nation builder'

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran nuclear scientist and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, M R Srinivasan, hailing him as a "nation builder." "We mourn the passing of Dr M R Srinivasan, a pillar of India's atomic energy programme. He began his journey with Dr Homi J Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear programme, building our first reactor," he said in a post on 'X.' "Over decades, he led the creation of 18 nuclear power units, driving energy self-reliance. A true nation builder. My deepest condolences," the CM added.

Srinivasan (95) passed away in Tamil Nadu's Udhagamandalam. PTI SA SA KH