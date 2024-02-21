Stalin pays rich tributes to Fali Nariman

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of eminent jurist Fali S Nariman and hailed his experience at the Bar as "historic and remarkable." Nariman died in New Delhi at the age of 95 earlier today.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of eminent constitutional jurist and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Thiru #FaliNariman," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' "Seven decades of his experience at the Bar, out of which more than five decades in the Supreme Court of India, is historic and remarkable. He is instrumental for many landmark judgments, and his contributions to jurisprudence will be remembered for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Bar," the CM said. PTI SA SA SS