Stalin pays tribute to DMK veteran Anbazhagan

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday paid rich tributes to the late veteran party leader K Anbazhagan, describing him as a "source of comfort and guidance".

Anbazhagan, who served as a 9-time MLA and was the party's general secretary for 43 years, was a close associate of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

He passed away on March 7, 2020.

In a statement on Saturday, Stalin said, "Professor K Anbazhagan, the great man, a warrior of principles. Whenever the party faced crisis, the professor stood shoulder to shoulder with Kalaignar(M Karunanidhi). After the passing of Kalaignar, he was a source of comfort, embrace and guidance for me." "On the memorial day of our professor K Anbazhagan who stood as the definition of friendship and commitment to principles, let us take an oath to establish the Dravidian Model government again!" he said.