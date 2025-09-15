Stalin pays tributes to former CM Annadurai on his birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to Dravidian stalwart and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, fondly addressed as “Perarignar Anna” on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Hailing the leader for his significant contribution to the state, Stalin in a post on ‘X’ said, “We will not let Tamil Nadu that the leader built bow its head. #RememberingAnna.” Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969) was the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and also its first general secretary. He served as the fourth and last Chief Minister of Madras State and the first CM of Tamil Nadu.

It was Annadurai who gave the present name to the state to reflect its identity and also laid down the dual language policy of Tamil and English.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said Anna was synonymous with Tamil Nadu. “Not only in name, but also in policy, action, and political principle, @AIADMKOfficial has proudly carried Anna (legacy) for 53 years,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

“Today, on the birthday of the great Anna, the unparalleled leader of Dravidian politics, who has elevated ordinary people like us, let us resolve to rescue Tamil Nadu from the grip of family rule and establish a government that values #Annaism for the common people under the leadership of #AIADMK. Let us protect the people and rescue Tamil Nadu. Long live Anna. #CNAisOurDNA,” he said. PTI JSP ROH