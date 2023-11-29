M K Stalin releases Kannada translation of Vaikom struggle

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday released the Kannada translation of 'Vaikom Porattam,' a Tamil book on the epic struggle about a century ago in Kerala against untouchability and caste-based discrimination.

Advertisment

Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani received the first copy of the book in Kannada from Stalin at the state secretariat here in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

The book in Tamil was authored by writer Pazha Athiyaman and the Kannada version of the book was written by Selvakumar under the guidance of Professor Sridhara, a government press release here said.

Underlining reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's leadership role in the Vaikom sathyagraha on the basis of an invite from Kerala leaders, the Tamil Nadu government said, on November 29 in 1925 an event, presided by Periyar, was held at Vaikom in the neighbouring state marking the success of the pioneering movement against discrimination.

Commemorating that historic day, the Kannada translation was released on November 29. Stalin had announced year-long celebrations and events (2023-24) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government to mark the commencement of the Vaikom struggle on March 30, 1924.

The struggle went on till November 23, 1925 and a function to mark the movement's victory was held on November 29 that year. The TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, in association with Gowri Media Trust, has published the book.