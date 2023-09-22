Stalin sanctions Rs 10 lakh to bring TN child by air ambulance from Turkey

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to bring to Chennai by air-ambulance a two-year old girl child, hailing from the state, and now being treated at a hospital in Turkey.

Stalin's order follows an appeal seeking help from the parents of the child.

The child, Sandhya took ill on September 7 while she was travelling with her father Manoj on a flight to Chennai from US (San Francisco). The flight, hence, made an emergency landing at Istanbul in Turkey, an official release here said.

Admitted to Istanbul Medicana Hospitals, she is being treated in intensive care. Manoj, having spent all the money he had for medical care, sought Stalin's help to bring the child to Tamil Nadu for further treatment.

Manoj was already advised by the hospital in Turkey that his child may travel only under the supervision of a medical team with requisite respiratory support devices since she has severe breathing difficulty.

Considering the appeal of the child's parents for help, Stalin ordered Rs 10 lakh assistance to bring Sandhya here, the government said. On the directions of the chief minister all steps are being taken by the Commisionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to bring the child here. PTI VGN VGN KH