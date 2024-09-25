Stalin says 60 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh crore investments received in last 3 yrs completed

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Nearly 60 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh crore investments that were received after the DMK assumed office in May 2021, have been completed, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

After visiting the office of the state government backed investment promotion agency Guidance, here, Stalin said he has urged the employees to reach the target of generating 50 lakh jobs in the state.

"Met the employees of Guidance and in view of their best efforts, nearly 60 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh crore investments received in the last three years have been completed. I have urged them to complete the remaining 40 per cent soon," he said.

"I have set a target for them to create 50 lakh jobs in the state," he said in a statement.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa who was present during the visit of the Chief Minister said Stalin is the first Chief Minister to visit the Guidance team to acknowledge their hard work and encourage them.

"We celebrated the successful milestone of Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments into TN over the past three years and the Chief Minister gave a target of 50 lakh jobs in TN" Rajaa said.

"Extremely grateful to Chief Minister M K Stalin. It was a humbling experience for us to have you over and we felt privileged and honoured that you took time out of your extremely busy schedule to visit Guidance, the best investment promotion agency in the country. Rs 10 lakh crore in investments and 31 lakh jobs and counting.." he said in a social media post. PTI VIJ SA