Stalin says DMK will dedicate INDIA bloc's victory in LS polls to Karunanidhi

Chennai, May 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday said his party would dedicate the INDIA bloc's victory in the Lok Sabha polls to late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and celebrate his centenary at the national level.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi (1924-2018) on June 3, which also marks the culmination of year-long (2023-24) centenary celebrations of the DMK icon, Stalin heaped praise on the leader for his contributions to democracy and the nation.

Whenever democracy faced crisis situations, "leaders from North India looked up to Karunanidhi" and it was his "stellar contributions" that ensured the retrieval of democracy and brought stability to the government, and "this cannot be disputed by anybody", Stalin said. "It was Karunanidhi who championed state autonomy at the national level, batting for federalism." He went on to say, "The Lok Sabha election results will be out on June 4. That day we shall hoist the victory flag and dedicate INDIA's (bloc) victory to Kalaignar," he said, adding that the centenary celebrations would be organised at the national level.

The DMK has invited INDIA bloc leaders for the centenary celebrations on June 3 at its Delhi party office.

The Dravidian party chief said that Karunanidhi, through his actions, has strongly reinforced DMK's commitment to the ideals of social justice, harmony, state autonomy and protecting the mother tongue.

That is why "those doing communal politics" are targeting the DMK "with malice" in poll-bound regions of the country by "spreading rumours", Stalin said. "Their voice shows they are trembling due to the fear of defeat." Without naming the BJP, Stalin said it can be understood that such forces are lamenting as they have realised the imminent formation of a 'new India' (a new government at the Centre by the INDIA bloc) with the support of the DMK.

In a letter to party workers, Stalin exhorted them to celebrate the birth centenary of late party patriarch Karunanidhi on June 3 by organising events around welfare of the people, and said that such events should be adhere to the Model Code of Conduct which is in force.

Stalin said the year-long centenary celebrations that commenced on June 3, 2023 and set to conclude on June 3 this year, was marked by DMK regime's stellar schemes and initiatives that are beneficial to the people.

The Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, Chennai, the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai and the Kalaignar Memorial on the Marina beachfront were inaugurated during 2023-24 to mark the centenary celebrations.

Referring to a slew of party events to mark the centenary year, the DMK president said that thanks to the work of all the party's office-bearers, about one crore new members had been enrolled, which has taken the party's membership count to 2 crore plus, he said, appreciating the "great work". PTI VGN ANE