Stalin says ready to follow Telangana's schemes; Revanth Reddy says will launch TN's breakfast plan

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy on Thursday together inaugurated the expansion of a Tamil Nadu scheme of Rs 1,000 per month financial support to college students.

Addressing a mega state government education event, Stalin said his government is ready to implement Telangana government's good schemes and declared that it is "healthy development politics." He mentioned that like Tamil Nadu, Telangana too has a fare-free bus travel scheme for women.

Reddy said he drew inspiration from the Tamil Nadu CM's Breakfast scheme and described it as heart touching as it helps the children of poorest of the poor.

He said his government would implement the breakfast scheme from the next academic year and added that the entire country should emulate TN's education initiatives.

The 'Pudhumai Penn' and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' schemes for college going women and men respectively, is set to benefit 2,65,318 students this year, who are fresh beneficiaries, according to the government.

The Stalin-led DMK government, in order to highlight its work on education, hosted a grand event that showcased the state government's flagship initiatives and achievements in the field of education.

The theme of the event is 'TN excels in education,' and the celebratory programme showcased key schemes, including the CM's Breakfast Scheme, 'Naan Mudhalvan' (skill development programmes and also provides scholarships), and the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes.

The Naan Mudhalvan scheme of imparting skill training to the youth has transformed them from being job seekers to job providers, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said in his address. PTI VGN JSP VGN KH