Stalin says ''TN stands with Army''

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday welcomed armed forces carrying out precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute." In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.