Stalin seeks fair delimitation

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday reiterated his demand for a fair delimitation and described delimitation based on current population as a "crude metric." In a post on 'X,' the chief minister said: "The North’s population surge cannot be used as a political weapon to silence the South. #Delimitation based on current population is a crude metric that punishes our great efforts towards national demographic goals and undermines federal fairness. The @FT exposes the scale of disruption that could reshape Indian democracy itself. We demand a truly #FairDelimitation! PTI VGN VGN KH