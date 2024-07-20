Stalin sets up panel of party leaders to revamp DMK's work ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Nearly two years ahead of the Assembly election in 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday constituted a committee comprising senior DMK leaders and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to recommend changes to the party organisation in order to face the polls.

Stalin said a party panel set up ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to coordinate and supervise party's activities performed pretty well. The DMK and its allies together won 39 LS segments in Tamil Nadu besides the lone Puducherry constituency.

In a similar move, so as to face the 2026 Assembly elections, the Dravidian party chief said a 'Coordination Committee' has been set up. Senior leaders and state Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin and party's organisation secretary RS Bharathi form part of the panel, Stalin said in a party release.

The panel's mandate is to recommend to the president the changes to be undertaken in the party and improvements to be made to the party organisation. Also, it is to undertake necessary steps in this regard.

The DMK government, led by Stalin assumed office on May 7, 2021 and the Assembly election is expected in March-April 2026. PTI VGN SS