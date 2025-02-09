Stalin slams Centre over treatment meted out by US to deportees; Mahakumbh deaths

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over the handcuffing and shackling of Indians deported by the US and slammed the Saffron party regime in Uttar Pradesh over the Mahakumbh stampede deaths, alleging improper safety arrangements.

Addressing a public meeting here to condemn the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for "betraying" Tamil Nadu, Stalin accused the Centre of not releasing to Tamil Nadu its due share of funds and not extending a helping hand even when natural disasters struck the state. The centre should correct itself, or else it will be corrected and if the union government does not change its attitude, it would lose respect every day in the people's court.

On the Mahakumbh stampede deaths, the DMK chief alleged 48 persons died as proper safety arrangements had not been made. The BJP government there, however, maintained that deaths were only 30. The Chief Minister further said: "The media says the death toll is 48. Leaders from that state say that it could be even more. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that bodies were removed using earth movers. A discussion on the matter was not allowed in the Parliament. You invited devotees to the Kumbh festival! Is it not the BJP government's duty to have provided them safety? Describing as cruel the handcuffing and chaining of the legs of Indians who were deported days ago by the US, Stalin said their travails brought tears. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who should hold talks with the US on the issue, was providing an explanation that in a manner justified the American action. "Is this the benchmark of protecting Indians? he asked.

Also, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed to have enhanced India's honour among the comity of nations through his world tour. Against this background, Stalin wondered if Modi did not consider the treatment meted out to 104 Indians by the US an insult.

"Is not the American President your friend? he asked and said PM Modi should have spoken on the issue with Trump. "What is the reason for your Indian national politics falling silent? Is it not clear that for the BJP, other than the goal of retaining power at the Centre, it does not have any other objective? The public meeting was held at Avadi near here on February 8 evening. PTI VGN VGN ADB