Stalin slams Kejriwal's arrest, warns BJP of people's wrath

Chennai, Mar 21 (PT) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the arrest of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, calling it a part of a "relentless persecution" of the opposition.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, "driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon'ble Delhi CM following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM," he said in a post on 'X'.

"Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP Govt smacks of a desperate witch-hunt." "This tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking BJP's true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the #INDIA alliance's march to victory. BJP, brace for the people's wrath!" he added.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

Senior Congress leader from Puducherry, V Narayanasamy also condemned the arrest of Kejriwal.

The former chief minister said the arrest is a "political vendetta" unleashed by the NDA government against the opposition particularly during the run up to Lok Sabha polls. PTI CORR SA