Stalin slams Palaniswami as 'traitor,' lashes out at BJP for being 'vengeful' towards TN

Erode, Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday hit out at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as a "traitor" and slammed the BJP-led regime at the Centre, saying it has decided not to sanction any project for the state as the Tamil Nadu people have not voted for the Saffron party.

The chief minister, addressing a government event, said that since his government was implementing a slew of projects, the Opposition parties were dejected.

"I do not like to ask if the leader of opposition in the assembly Palaniswami, who is claiming to be from the western region, has implemented such projects for the western region. What has he done? Only betrayal!" Stalin said Palaniswami was angered after he accused him of betraying the farmers by wearing a "green" towel.

"Palaniswami says he is a farmer. He says he is engaged in agriculture even now. But he is a traitor and he continues to betray. Only this could be said about him. Describing him as a farmer will be tantamount to insulting the true farmers," the CM alleged.

When the Centre rejected Tamil Nadu's demand for relaxation of norms governing moisture content in paddy procurement, if Palaniswami had been a true farmer, should he have requested PM Modi to accede to the state's demand or not? Tamil Nadu had urged the Centre to increase the permissible moisture content for paddy procurement up to 22 per cent and this was not allowed by the union government.

The CM further alleged that in Palaniswami's list of betrayal, the latest addition was betraying Coimbatore, as the Centre has rejected a proposal to set up Metro Rail there and Madurai as well, citing population as per the 2011 Census. "If a count is made today, the population will exceed 20 lakh and by the time the project is completed, the year will be 2035," he said.

The Centre has approved MetroRail projects in cities that have less than 20 lakh population. However, when it comes to Tamil Nadu, the Centre is making irrelevant claims; the BJP-led Centre has decided that it must not sanction any projects for Tamil Nadu since the state has not voted for that party, Stalin alleged.

Palaniswami has said that the AIADMK would implement the Metro Rail project in Coimbatore after his party forms the government and the BJP's Coimbatore MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has expressed an identical view.

"So, they have given a confession statement that the BJP is vindictive towards the people of Coimbatore and Madurai only because the DMK is in power." He announced 6 new initiatives for Erode district. It includes new office buildings for the municipalities of Punjaipuliampatti, Gobichettipalayam and a new checkdam near Anthiyur. Grant of permanent patta, by altering conditional patta into permanent patta, for the farmers (Bhavanisagar/Lower Bhavani Project canal). PTI VGN VGN ROH