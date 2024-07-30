Stalin speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan, sends team from Tamil Nadu to assist Kerala in rescue efforts

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan about the landslides caused by heavy rainfall, assured him of the state's full support in rescue and relief efforts and announced the immediate despatch of a specialist team to assist the neighbouring state.

The chief minister directed officials in Tamil Nadu to release Rs 5 crore in funds to Kerala for relief activities and tasked them with sending a rescue team of personnel from the fire and disaster response forces and medical staff to assist in the rescue and relief work there.

The CM said one of those killed in the landslides in Kerala was a 34-year old construction worker, K Kalidas, from Tamil Nadu. Expressing anguish over the death, the CM announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for the kin of the worker.

Kalidas belonged to a village in Gudalur taluk of Nilgiris district and he was killed while he was in Mudakkai town in Wayanad for work.

Stalin, who spoke over the phone to Vijayan, conveyed to him his condolences and sympathies over the loss of lives due to the natural disaster. He assured him that Tamil Nadu would extend all necessary support, an official release here said.

The Tamil Nadu team would comprise 20 personnel from the state Fire and Rescue Services, 20 from the state disaster response force and 10 doctors and nurses.

They will work alongside Kerala rescue teams. The chief minister has directed the team to leave immediately for the neighbouring state, the release added.

The Tamil Nadu rescue team will be led by two senior IAS officials, G S Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese.

The TN fire and rescue services personnel will be led by a joint director and the disaster response staff will be headed by a police superintendent.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin earlier said: "Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in #Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state #Kerala. #WayanadLandslide.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed anguish and condolences over the tragedy and urged the Centre to render all required assistance to Kerala. He also asked the Tamil Nadu government to support the neighbouring state.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said his party has formed a team to send relief materials to the affected people in Kerala. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to the landslides in Wayanad.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaving family at this time of distress. The rescue is underway, and our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl has assured of all possible help from the Centre." PTI VGN VGN ANE