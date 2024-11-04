Stalin takes veiled swipe at Vijay's party, says criticism due to DMK's popularity

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Sundry people who make a debut in politics and float new political parties intend decimating the DMK, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Monday and asserted that he was not concerned about it and does not want to answer them.

Without naming actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which has been critical of the ruling DMK, he said, 'long live critics.' Addressing an event here, Stalin, asserted that the party and government would continue to work for the people's good as criticism was due to DMK's popularity.

The chief minister, in reference to civic infrastructure upgradation work by the government to prevent inundation during the monsoon, said that as a result of such initiatives, there had been no water stagnation the next day after rains ceased.

While this was the fact, the CM said some in social media made false claims and alleged water stagnation by posting pictures of inundation seen in the past.

"The reason is, they don't like DMK's growth. That is the reason. That is why, all and sundry who come (to politics); those who newly float parties take a stand of decimating the DMK. My only appeal to them is to consider for a moment the achievements of this government during the past three and a half years." DMK assumed power in May 2021.

To reply in one sentence, the CM said he may only quote Dravidian icon, the DMK founder C N Annadurai's phrase of 'Vazhga Vasavalargal.' It could be loosely translated as 'long live critics! Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, said he was not worried about the criticism made by such persons and the party and government will continue to work for people's welfare.

"There is no necessity to answer all and sundry. There is no need; we do not want to waste our time," he said, and reiterated his resolve to work for the people.

Recently, Chennai witnessed moderate to heavy rains.

The newly launched Vijay-led TVK has taken a stand against both the DMK and the BJP. PTI VGN VGN KH