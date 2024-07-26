Stalin to boycott NITI Aayog meeting, DMK to stage protest across Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin will boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi and the Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK will stage state-wide protest on Saturday to condemn 'betrayal' of the state by the Centre in the Union Budget, the party said.

While Stalin had already announced that he would boycott the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party sources on Friday confirmed it and said the party is gearing up to hold protest across the state on July 27.

The party said protest will be held in all district headquarters and district office-bearers and MPs and MLAs will lead the demonstrations.

Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in Parliament on July 23, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the Union Budget and to condemn it, he said he will boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi which will be chaired by PM Modi.

Terming the Budget a big disappointment, the chief minister had said he felt that it is appropriate to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, since the Centre had totally ignored Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN KH