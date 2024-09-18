Stalin urges Centre to ensure protection for Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed shock over media reports of 'threat' to Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that the Centre act swiftly to ensure his protection.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader's threat that @RahulGandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother,' and a Shinde Sena MLA's bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats."

"My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation. The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy," Stalin, also the chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, said.