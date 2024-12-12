Stalin, Vijayan urge continuation of century-old struggle against discrimination

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin on Thursday highlighted the spirit of unity demonstrated by leaders like 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy in abolishing the discrimination that prevailed in society a century ago and called for the continuation of that struggle against the differences existing in the modern era.

While Vijayan stated that the cooperation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is rooted in the principles of cooperative federalism and called for its expansion to other states to curb frequent interventions in their rights, Stalin remarked that although impressive strides have been made in the areas of social justice and the economy over the past 100 years, much more remains to be achieved.

Both chief ministers spoke at a public meeting held at Vaikom Beach in this district after inaugurating the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, who played a significant role in the historic struggle for equality in Vaikom a century ago, popularly known as the Vaikom Satyagraha.

Stalin inaugurated the memorial and library in the presence of Vijayan to commemorate the culmination of the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha (1924–25), which was fought for the rights of lower castes to access roads leading to the famous Mahadeva Temple.

Besides social reformers from Kerala, Ramasamy, fondly addressed as 'Periyar,' and other leaders from Tamil Nadu actively participated in the struggle and went to jail.

Delivering the keynote address at the public meeting, Vijayan, who shares a special friendship with Stalin, said the collaboration between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is a testament to cooperative federalism, highlighting the enduring bond between the two states.

"This cooperation cannot be described in mere words and is demonstrated through actions," he added.

In the current scenario, where there are frequent interventions on the rights of the states, especially economic autonomy, this cooperation should be extended to more states, he stated.

Recalling the spirit of unity during the Vaikom Satyagraha, Vijayan said the cooperation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as necessitated by the times, will continue to strengthen.

"If Periyar championed the self-respect of individuals, the present times demand that states stand for their self-respect," he said, adding, the two southern states will continue to strengthen the cooperation required in today’s context.

Referring to the Vaikom Satyagraha, Vijayan said while the denial of access to roads around the temple here appeared to concern only Keralites, reformers like Periyar saw it as a national issue rather than a regional or Travancore-specific one.

The CM further stated the Vaikom Satyagraha received support from across the country, including from communities such as the Sikhs.

Vijayan said Periyar took part in the Vaikom Satyagraha on April 13, 1924, following the request of social reformers Barrister George Joseph and K P Kesava Menon, drawing a massive crowd to the movement.

Stalin said the protest was not only meant for Kerala but was a "starting point" for various social justice-related struggles across the country.

"If Ambedkar was instrumental in temple entry initiatives at Amaravati Temple, Parvathy Temple and Kalaram Temple, Periyar and his self-respect movement were the reasons for similar initiatives in Tamil Nadu's Suchindram, Madurai Meenakshi Temple, Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar shrine," among others, he said.

When the self-respect movement volunteers decided to enter more temples, "the government in 1939 passed a law" protecting all those coming to temples, Stalin said.

Stalin also recalled the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the Vaikom Satyagraha.

While many from his state joined the agitation, "the list of those who had made monetary contributions to the protest is long," Stalin, also chief of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, said.

"The Vaikom protest is an example that only proper coordination in social reform initiatives will yield fruits." While many differences still persist, modern growth was not able to completely put an end to them.

People should continue the struggle against differences based on caste, financial status and sex, the CM exhorted.

The opinions and hard work of reformers like Periyar, BR Ambedkar, Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Jothiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Ayyankaali and Karl Marx should reach every human being, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government established the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library in Vaikom to commemorate the contributions of social reformer Ramasamy, popularly known as "Thanthai Periyar," to the Vaikom Satyagraha.

During his visit to Vaikom last year for the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha, CM Stalin allocated Rs 8.14 crore for the renovation of the memorial and library.

EV Ramasamy (1879-1974), the Dravidian stalwart fondly addressed as 'Periyar' in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded the popular self respect movement in the state with a focus on rational thinking. He fought for social equality and is a respected leader across political parties. PTI ARM TGB SA