Stalin's criticism of NDA govt doing injustice to south politically motivated: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism that the Modi government is doing injustice to south India and the meeting on delimitation convened by him are purely politically motivated, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged on Sunday.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the DMK is carrying out a "fresh make-up to an old drama" to escape opposition among people to its rule and the alleged corruption and dictatorial attitude of Stalin's family, the BJP leader told reporters.

Against the backdrop of corruption, heavy taxes, power tariff hike and the inability to implement all election promises in Tamil Nadu, the DMK is trying to provoke people by showing PM Narendra Modi, Hindi and delimitation as evil, he charged.

The DMK is also trying to divert attention from the recent allegations against its leaders in liquor supply, he said.

The DMK did not oppose when the Congress government at the Centre introduced education policy in 1986, claimed Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana.

The Kothari Commission on education appointed by the Congress government in the past had strengthened the three-language formula, he said.

Observing that the three language system began during the British era, he said there has been no instance of imposition of Hindi on any individual or state after the Modi government assumed office.

The Modi government is the first government to promote all regional languages in the country, emphasizing on studying in the mother tongue, he said.

"Despite knowing all this, Congress and DMK start a vicious campaign, mud-slinging when elections are round the corner," he said.

The New Education Policy of the NDA government promotes diversity of languages in the country, he said.

Saying that there is no opposition to the all-party meeting convened by Stalin, Kishan Reddy, however, said false information should not be spread.

Referring to the recent comments of Stalin, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and BRS that Lok Sabha seats in the south would decline following delimitation of constituencies, Kishan Reddy said census has to take place for delimitation to be undertaken.

"There is no clarity about when the census would begin. Centre is discussing with all sections," he said. PTI SJR SJR ADB