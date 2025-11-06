Stalker held for shooting teenager in Faridabad tries to escape custody, injured in encounter

Faridabad, Nov 6 (PTI) A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight was injured in police encounter while trying to escape custody, officials said on Thursday.

The accused identified as, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala (20) was arrested on Wednesday, after he shot Kanishka, a Class 12 student who was on her way back from the library on Monday evening. She suffered injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, a police team accompanied Jatin to Kabulpur village to identify and recover illegal weapons that he had hidden.

Upon reaching the spot, the police asked him to hand over the weapon, but he suddenly took it out from a pile of stones and opened fire at them and escaped.

"The police asked him to stop, but he opened fire at them again. In retaliatory action, police shot him in the leg. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment," Varun Dahiya, ACP crime, Faridabad, said.

Police recovered an illegal weapon with four cartridges from the spot. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Dahiya added.