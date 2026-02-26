'Stalker' slashes teenage girl in UP's Hardoi; shot in leg, nabbed

Hardoi (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A man here allegedly attacked a class 12 female student with a sharp-edged weapon after she refused to marry him, police said on Thursday.

The woman remains in critical condition.

Her family claimed that they had earlier filed a police complaint against the alleged attacker, but no action was taken.

According to the police, the incident occurred Wednesday evening when the 18-year-old student, a resident of a village under the Lonar Police Station area, was returning home on a two-wheeler with a friend after appearing in an exam.

Pankaj, aged around 20 and a resident of Asalapur village, allegedly intercepted them and repeatedly struck the woman on the head with a sharp-edged weapon and left, the police said.

The woman was admitted to Hardoi Medical College, where her condition remains critical, they said.

The police detained Pankaj, but he allegedly snatched a rifle from a constable and escaped.

A subsequent encounter led to the arrest of the suspect, who sustained a bullet injury in the leg.

Constable Rohit was also injured in the exchange and both were taken to a hospital, an officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said action is being initiated to suspend the outpost in-charge and the constable for alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, the family alleged that Pankaj had been pressuring the woman to marry him and kept stalking her even after she refused. PTI ABN SMV VN VN