Stalker stabs man to death in Delhi's Ranhola, flees

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death a man outside his home in outer Delhi's Ranhola area after the victims confronted him for harassing his brother's daughter, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday in Vikas Kunj when the teenager, armed with a knife-like weapon, arrived outside the house of the 28-year-old and picked a fight with the mother of the girl.

"He attacked him in a fit of rage when the victim went to confront the accused, who was trying to misbehave with the girl's mother. The victim suffered a deep stab wound to his chest and collapsed on the spot," said an officer.

Locals told police that the boy fled after the attack, leaving the victim bleeding profusely. Neighbours rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he succumbed.

The officer said that information about the stabbing was received around 8.45 pm, and a team was immediately rushed to the spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been stalking and harassing the girl for the past two months. The girl's family had lodged a complaint at Ranhola Police Station earlier, alleging that the boy frequently followed her and even came to their house with a sword and some associates to intimidate them," said a police source.

Back then, a compromise was reached between the two parties, with the juvenile giving a written undertaking that he would not approach or harass the girl again.

Despite this, he continued to follow her to tuition classes and loiter near her house with others, the source said.

On Wednesday evening, the boy allegedly turned up outside the girl's home and hurled abuses at her family. When the girl's mother confronted him, he reportedly misbehaved with her.

"Seeing the commotion, her uncle, who lived nearby, came out to intervene and scolded the boy. Enraged, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife-like weapon and stabbed him in the chest," the source said.

Neighbours said the incident was so sudden that no one could react in time. T The father of the girl also told PTI that the boy had been disturbing his daughter for the last two months.

"The boy even tried to pour petrol on himself some time back. He was obsessed. Last night, my wife scolded him as he refused to move from the house porch. He misbehaved with my wife, and when my brother came downstairs to stop him, he stabbed him," he told PTI.

The man said his brother was a good man who was only trying to stop the boy from troubling the girl.

Police have launched a further investigation, and multiple teams have been formed to nab him.

"We have CCTV footage of the entire incident. We are checking all the details. The team will nab the accused soon," an officer said.

The officer termed the killing a likely act of revenge for the police complaint. PTI BM VN VN