Stamp, coin, pocket-friendly cafe to be launched to mark 100 years of Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has lined up a series of initiatives, including release of a commemorative stamp, a coin and memorabilia to celebrate 100 years of Kolkata's NSCBI Airport.

A pocket-friendly eatery, named “UDAN Yatri Cafe” will also be launched at the airport as a pilot project, the AAI said in a statement on Thursday.

Besides, a coffee table book showcasing India’s cultural heritage reflected in modern airport architecture will also come up on the occasion, According to sources at the airport, the cafe will be inaugurated on December 21, on the opening day of the three-month-long celebrations to commemorate 100 years of flying at Kolkata airport.

It will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their travel experience.

The commemorative coin, stamp and other memorabilia will, however, be issued during the closing ceremony on March 29, 2025. The coffee table book will be launched during the closing event, the sources said.

Spreading across an area of 1566.3 acres of land and a built-up area of 2,30,000 sq m, NSCBI Airport is equipped to serve 26 million passengers annually and caters to around 49 domestic and 15 International destinations.

Established in 1924 as Dum Dum Airport, Kolkata Airport pioneered Indian aviation by hosting the Bengal Flying Club (1929), becoming one of the first jet service hubs (1964) and opening its first dedicated airline cargo terminal in 1975.

It was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in 1995.

The airport centenary celebration will be inaugurated on December 21 by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu in presence of other dignitaries like AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar. PTI SBN NN