Stamp commemorating 30 years of India's mobile revolution unveiled in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) on Thursday marked 30 years of India's first mobile call with a grand celebration in Kolkata, unveiling a commemorative postal stamp to honour the industry's transformative journey.

On this day in 1995, the then West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu made the first mobile call in India to the then Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram, using a Nokia handset on Modi Telstra's network, an event that laid the foundation for the country's mobile revolution.

"The celebration of 30 years of mobile telephony in India is not just a tribute to technological progress, it is a recognition of the enduring spirit, resilience, and contribution of lakhs of mobile retailers," AIMRA National Founder Chairman Kailash Lakhyani said.

Since that first call, India's mobile landscape has grown exponentially - from just 5 million subscribers in 2001 to over 1.17 billion in June 2025 - driven by the falling tariffs, affordable handsets, and successive waves of smart mobile technology including 3G, 4G and now 5G.

"This historic occasion is a moment of immense pride for Bengal and the entire AIMRA family," AIMRA Bengal State President Mohan Bajoria said.

The commemorative stamp symbolises three decades of connectivity and the pivotal role played by mobile retailers in India's digital transformation, Bajoria said. PTI BSM NN