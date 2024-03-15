Stamp duty waived on crop loan of up to Rs 1.6 lakh: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced waiving of stamp duty on crop loan of up to Rs 1.6 lakh.

Advertisment

Speaking after virtually inaugurating Kisan Credit Card scheme in Beed district, Shinde said his government was firmly with farmers and wanted to ensure their welfare by use of digital technology.

The scheme aims to provide adequate and timely credit support from the banking system under a single window with flexible and simplified procedure to farmers.

During the event, 22 farmers got their Kisan Credit Card amount transferred into the bank accounts.

Beed is one of the two districts chosen in the country for Kisan Credit Card digitalisation, under which 4.7 lakh farmers will be registered to receive short-term loans.

In last one and half years, Rs 45,000 crore has been spent on farmers, the CM said. PTI MR BNM