Stampede at Maha Kumbh, Adityanath says some devotees seriously injured

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 29 (PTI) A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying some devotees were "seriously injured".

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, he said.

"Between 1 am to 2 am, at the akhara route where arrangements were made for the Amrit Snan of the akharas, some devotees crossed over the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to hospital where treatment was promptly ensured,” he said after a high-level meeting in Lucknow.

Adityanath also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda had called him up since morning to take stock of the situation.

He added that a consensus has been reached with the akharas that they would take the holy dip only after the crowd pressure has decreased at the ghats.

“I have personally spoken to Akahara Parishad heads and other seers, including Maha Mandaleshwars and the respected saints have politely agreed to let devotees take the dip and only after the crowd pressure decreases they will take the dip,” the CM said.

“Our first priority is to ensure safety of devotees," he said, adding "the situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd pressure is still there".

Adityanath appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose.

Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana earlier said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".

Around 2 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area.

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there, as did some senior administrative and police officials.

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital.

"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI Videos.

A man from Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh said his mother was injured and hospitalised, while a middle-aged couple from Meghalaya walked away from the crowd, both of them sobbing and narrating to reporters their harrowing experience of getting caught up in the ruckus.

Another woman at the hospital, whose child suffered injuries in the chaos, narrated her ordeal, claiming, "There was nowhere to go. Some people who pushed us were laughing while we begged them for kindness towards the children." The head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri said the traditional bathing ritual of all the akharas has been deferred due to "overcrowding" at the Sangam ghat amid the Maha Kumbh..

However, Puri, who is the head of the apex body of 13 akharas, did not refer to the stampede and said there was "overcrowding" at the Sangam.

"We are seeing that the crowd is decreasing now, and we are in talks with the Mela administration. If the crowd is decreasing, then we would like to take the snan," Puri told PTI Videos.

Puri said he was waiting for clearance from the Mela administration to proceed with the traditional akhara bathing rituals of saints, which however, would be much subdued.

As per tradition of the Kumbh Mela, Akharas belonging to the three sects 'Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen' take the holy dip in a set sequence following a majestic, awe-inspiring procession to the Sangam Ghat.

The Triveni Sangam -- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

On Tuesday, in view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims, the Mela authorities issued an advisory urging devotees to follow crowd-management guidelines for safety and convenience.

Pilgrims were asked to use designated lanes to reach Sangam Ghat, stay in their lanes while approaching the bathing area, and avoid lingering at ghats after the holy dip. They were urged to proceed promptly to parking areas or their destinations to ensure smooth movement.

Visitors were reminded to remain patient at barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding rushing or jostling to prevent accidents. The administration emphasised that "all ghats at Sangam are equally sacred", encouraging devotees to "bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding".

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The UP government, hosting the fair, expects a total footfall of around 40 crore pilgrims at the largest spiritual gathering on the planet.