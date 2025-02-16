18 dead in NDRS stampede: Railways faces demand for punitive actions

New Delhi: The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the stampede at the railway station which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Hospital and police sources said the death toll has climbed to 18.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that at the time of incident the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

"Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others," he said, citing the cause of the stampede.

Sources said delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may have created a chaotic situation at the New Delhi Railway station.

According to official sources, wrong announcement about change of platforms may also have created a confusion that led to the stampede.

Railways have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the railway said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the stampede.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede".

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the stampede.

"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi earlier told reporters that 15 people had been brought dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital of central Delhi.

There were 14 women among the deceased. Five of the total casualties were minors -- two of them below 10.

Eyewitnesses said a huge rush at the station led to the stampede with several fainting because of suffocation.

In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure.

The officer said Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

One of the victims told reporters that his mother had died in the stampede.

He said, "We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother died in the chaos. People were pushing each other." Another family member of a deceased, a woman, collapsed in grief.

One of the passengers, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers."

Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, said, "I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express but even those with confirmed tickets could not board the train. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling. We managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children."