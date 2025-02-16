Stampede at New Delhi station: J-K LG, CM condole loss of lives

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condoled the death of 18 people in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. The stampede on Saturday night was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," the Lt Governor said in a post shared by his office on X. In a separate post by the office of chief minister, Abdullah said "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station today, resulting in the loss of at-least 18 lives and leaving many others injured. "My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for early recovery of the injured," he said. PTI TAS DV DV