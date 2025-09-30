Stampede: BJP MPs delegation arrives in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Sep 30 (PTI) A BJP delegation of MPs, led by Saffron party MP Hema Malini, which is scheduled to visit Karur and interact with people on the September 27 stampede, arrived here on Tuesday morning.

The panel is set to inspect the scene of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur and also speak to the families of the victims, both dead and injured, party sources said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has joined the delegation in Coimbatore.

Stampede at the TVK chief Vijay-led rally claimed 41 lives and over 50 were injured. PTI VGN VGN KH