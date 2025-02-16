NDRS Stampede deaths: Owaisi demands judicially-monitored SIT, inquiry

Hyderabad: Expressing condolences over the deaths at New Delhi Railway Station following a stampede, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday demanded an independent, judicially-monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP also sought an independent inquiry into the “systemic failures” of the Indian Railways.

As many as 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

“My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. This was an avoidable tragedy.

The BJP government is trying to cover up what happened. This is what needs to be done instead: 1. Appointing an independent, judicially-monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy 2. An independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways,” he said in the post.

He further said Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of Indians and it does not deserve the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's “mismanagement”.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.