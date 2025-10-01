Stampede effect: TVK announces 'temporarily' postponing party chief Vijay's rallies

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) Post the Karur stampede in his rally that left 41 persons dead, actor and party chief Vijay's similar events planned over the next two weeks are being "temporarily postponed," his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said on Wednesday.

Vijay has embarked on a "meet the people" initiative on Saturdays and has toured Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur so far. The stampede during his September 27 public event in Karur killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured.

In a social media update, the party's official handle pointed out to the Karur tragedy and said "we are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren." "In this situation, our leader's (Vijay) next two weeks' meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later," it said. PTI SA KH