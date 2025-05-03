Stampede: Goa govt drafts in expert doctors to treat five critically injured persons

Panaji, May 3 (PTI) The Goa government has formed a committee of senior doctors from various departments to treat five critically injured victims of the temple stampede at the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The panel of doctors will be stationed at the GMCH round-the-clock, said State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane after chairing a meeting with Health Secretary Arun Kumar Mishra, GMCH dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajesh Patil, OSD Dr Rajnanda Desai, HODs of key departments, and Advisor to the Health Minister, Frazella De Araujo.

Six devotees were killed and more than 70 injured in the early morning stampede during a temple festival in Shirgaon village as thousands of people jostled for space in narrow lanes of the shrine devoted to a goddess, officials said.

"We have decided to form a dedicated committee of senior expert doctors from various inter-disciplinary departments who will be stationed round-the-clock at GMCH to manage five critically injured persons," Rane said.

He said "point-of-care management" will be ensured for the comfort and well-being of these patients.

The minister said a green corridor was promptly created following the stampede, without disrupting the normal functioning of the casualty at GMCH, to shift these patients to the trauma ICU.

"Investigations were conducted immediately, and treatment was initiated at the earliest. The swift response and seamless coordination between the teams at DHS and GMCH has been commendable," he said.

Rane said 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at GMCH and provided with the best possible medical care. PTI RPS NSK