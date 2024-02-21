Stampede-like situation is witnessed in SP, Cong and BSP: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said a stampede-like situation is witnessed in the opposition camp as workers of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the BSP are joining the BJP.

Maurya said the people from the opposition camp are joining the BJP after being attracted with the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all sections of the society.

The deputy chief minister's remarks come as a large number of leaders from the three parties joined the saffron party at the state BJP headquarter here.

"A stampede-like situation is witnessed in the SP, Congress and the BSP due to which people from these parties are joining the BJP," he told reporters.

Maurya, who was accompanied by another Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, asserted that the saffron party would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming general election. PTI SNS AS AS