Stand by my statement about Tamil Nadu's 'U-turn' on PM Shri schools: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said he stands by his statement about Tamil Nadu's "U-turn" on PM SHRI schools, and accused the DMK-led state government of trying to score political brownies to "revive" the ruling party's fortunes.

He said the DMK's "latest cacophony" on language imposition and its stance on NEP's three-language formula exposes their "hypocrisy".

"Opposition to NEP 2020 has nothing to do with preservation of Tamil pride, language and culture but everything to do with gaining political dividends," he said in a post on X.

Pradhan also shared a letter on the social media platform by the Tamil Nadu Education Department from March last year which said the state is keen to sign an MoU for establishing of PM SHRI schools and has set up a committee in this regard.

"Yesterday, DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM (M K) Stalin accused me of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's consent for establishment of PM-SHRI Schools. I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024," Pradhan wrote in the post.

"DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth doesn't bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin has a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit," he added.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the new National Education Policy and three-language formula proposed in the policy.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday, Pradhan said the state government was "dishonest" and accused it of making a "U-turn" on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

His remarks created a furore with DMK members accusing Pradhan of insulting Tamil Nadu, prompting him to withdraw the remarks and causing the House proceedings to be briefly adjourned.

Under the PM Shri scheme, the state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and in return the Centre provides fund.

"Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK’s political fortunes. This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students," he said in his post on X.

"I humbly request Hon'ble CM to not view NEP 2020 from a political lens. Please prioritise interest of our children in Tamil Nadu over political gains," he added.

The DMK bats for promotion of Tamil, but the truth is that they have done little to promote and preserve the language, literature and its literary icons, he said.