Stand in solidarity with minority Hindus in Bangladesh: Suvendu to people

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday urged the people of the country to show solidarity with minority Hindus in Bangladesh who are allegedly facing atrocities.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, the BJP leader alleged that Hindu businessmen in Bangladesh were facing a social boycott.

"I call upon all fellow Indians, including residents of West Bengal, to show solidarity and moral support to the persecuted minorities in Bangladesh. There have been reports about attacks, intimidation and harassment of Hindu community members in different parts of Bangladesh in the last few months after the interim government took over, and such attacks have increased in the last couple of days," he said.

Condemning the alleged attacks on the Indian flag in the neighbouring country, he said, "For us, the sanctity of our tricolour is supreme. We respect the sovereignty of any other country, but we expect that our sovereignty and national pride are equally respected by others. Bangladesh's government must take appropriate actions. Otherwise, all kinds of economic transactions with that country will stop in future." PTI SUS SOM