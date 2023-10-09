Stand in solidarity with Palestinian people, who have endured 75 years of Israeli oppression: Jamiat

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate and leverage his influence to advocate for enduring peace.

The organisation also condemned the "war in Palestine" and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who it claimed have endured "75 years of Israeli oppression and violence" Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of a Jamiat faction, demanded immediate intervention and concrete action from the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and the Arab League, for "cessation of war declared by Israel".

"Jamiat stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have endured 75 years of Israeli oppression and violence, resulting in their current dire circumstances. They find themselves living as prisoners in their own homeland, unwaveringly striving for their homeland's freedom and the preservation of Masjid Al Aqsa," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Madani stressed that the root cause of the conflict, "namely the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel", must be resolved according to the parameters agreed upon by the United Nations.

Madani appealed to Prime Minister Modi to play an influential role in mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He urged the Prime Minister to leverage his influence to advocate for enduring peace, rooted in principles of justice, and to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians. PTI ASK CK