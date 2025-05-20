Stand united in fight against terrorism: PM Modi in talks with German Chancellor

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday and exchanged views on regional and global developments, asserting the two countries stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier this month, Conservative leader Friedrich Merz succeeded in becoming Germany's next chancellor.

"Spoke to Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany," Modi said in a post on X.

"Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism," the prime minister said. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD