Stand-up comedian held at gunpoint in Noida; police begin probe

Noida, Dec 18 (PTI) A stand-up comedian on Monday claimed that his car was stopped on the middle of a road by a gun-wielding man at night, prompting the police to launch a probe.

The alleged incident took place around midnight on an isolated road stretch near Sector 104 under Sector 39 police station limits when the comedian was a returning from a show along with a fellow artist.

"So we were at gun point in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand," the comedian named Sundeep Sharma posted on X.

"The man approached the car, I aggressively shouted while holding my mobile phone, which I thought was also a potential self defence weapon in the situation, he looked at us went to the side of the road and signalled us to go, all this while smiling. We left from there alive, this," he said in another post.

The comedian urged the police to take note of the incident and initiate further action.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"The in-charge of Sector 39 police station has been directed and efforts are being made by the police station to contact the plaintiff. Upon contact, necessary legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint," said a police spokesperson. PTI KIS AS AS AS