Stand with Muslims on Waqf issue, opposition Christian MPs tell church body

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Christian community should take an in-principle stand on the Waqf Bill as it affects minority rights enshrined in the Constitution, Christian MPs are learnt to have told the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at a meeting in the national capital.

Advertisment

CBCI, the apex body of Catholics in India, called a meeting on December 3 of all Christian MPs. The meeting was attended by around 20 MPs, most of them from opposition parties.

TMC's parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony, and CPI (M) MP John Brittas were among the MPs who attended the meeting, while union Minister of State George Kurian joined later, a source who was present at the meeting told PTI.

CBCI president Archbishop Andrews chaired the meeting, the first such held in decades.

Advertisment

The meeting's agenda included the role of Christian MPs in supporting and protecting the community and its rights, increasing attacks and threats against minorities, especially Christians, and misuse of FCRA to target Christian institutions.

The source said a senior opposition MP suggested that the community leadership should also highlight "positive points, the important role being played by the community today" and "not just be only reactive to negative news." A suggestion made was to convey to the government and the public that three out of four students in Christian institutions, were in fact from different communities.

One MP said that there is a need to put a stop to "photo ops," and stressed that the Christian leadership should take a stand to "call out those who are not protecting the Constitution." Another MP who attended the meeting confirmed that multiple opposition MPs raised strong objections to certain provisions of The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now under the consideration of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Advertisment

The Bill, among other things, changes the composition of the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards to include non-Muslim members.

Another MP from Kerela told PTI that the issue of seats for Anglo Indians (all Christians) in Lok Sabha and 10 state assemblies being abolished was also raised, and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of some Christian organisations being targeted and cancelled in recent years was also brought up.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere but the MPs sharply criticised the church leadership's handling of its relationship with the government since 2014. One MP even suggested it was getting 'transactional,' a leader who attended the meeting told PTI.

Advertisment

By the time, Kurien, a BJP leader and Union minister, came most opposition MPs were done speaking, the source said. Two BJP MPs, both Christians, were absent.

At least two MPs brought up the issue of the Thrissur Lok Sabha election result, where BJP's Suresh Gopi won, the source added. PTI AO VN VN